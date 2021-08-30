EULAV Asset Management Buys 2,300 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Balchem worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BCPC traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.37. The company had a trading volume of 146,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,947. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $92.60 and a twelve month high of $140.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

