EULAV Asset Management Buys New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,872,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,909,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,581,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,033,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NASDAQ CNXC traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 98,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $174.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

