EULAV Asset Management Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,935,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,809. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.