EULAV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.79. 754,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

