EULAV Asset Management Grows Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.56% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $35,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $6,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of BHVN traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.74. The company had a trading volume of 337,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

