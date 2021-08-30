EULAV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,266 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Neogen worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 129.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 89.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Neogen by 99.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 146,220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Neogen by 95.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Neogen by 135.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 185,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

