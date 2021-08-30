EULAV Asset Management Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.02. 129,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,425. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.