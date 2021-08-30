EULAV Asset Management Has $14.36 Million Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.66% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of GBT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 591,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

