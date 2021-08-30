EULAV Asset Management Has $16.15 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,802,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,209,424. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

