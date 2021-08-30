EULAV Asset Management Has $18.93 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,966 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $18,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,054,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,763,025. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

