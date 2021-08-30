EULAV Asset Management Has $25.48 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Exact Sciences worth $25,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

EXAS traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $103.58. 1,065,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,218. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.28.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

