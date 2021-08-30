EULAV Asset Management Has $36.99 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.65% of Exelixis worth $36,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Exelixis by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,870. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

