EULAV Asset Management Has $38.63 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,995 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,513,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

