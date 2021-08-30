EULAV Asset Management Has $51.72 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,005 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.17% of ANSYS worth $51,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in ANSYS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in ANSYS by 15.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.80. The stock had a trading volume of 345,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.