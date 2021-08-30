EULAV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.63% of Exponent worth $29,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,707,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,808,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $806,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,828 shares of company stock worth $5,396,399. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 203,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

