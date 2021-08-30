EULAV Asset Management Raises Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.35. The stock had a trading volume of 108,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.50. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

