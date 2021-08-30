EULAV Asset Management Raises Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Splunk worth $20,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.24. 2,003,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.53.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

