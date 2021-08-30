EULAV Asset Management Sells 10,801 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $45,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD traded up $23.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,588.73. 53,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,466.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,593.57. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

