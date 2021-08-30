EULAV Asset Management Sells 124,400 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,400 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Ball worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.69. 1,314,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

