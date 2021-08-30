EULAV Asset Management Sells 23,002 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,002 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 71.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $68,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.86. 1,413,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

