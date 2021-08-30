EULAV Asset Management Sells 2,500 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $383.17. The stock had a trading volume of 916,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,393. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.