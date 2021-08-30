EULAV Asset Management Sells 31,100 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

NYSE EPAM traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $636.30. 249,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

