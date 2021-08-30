EULAV Asset Management Sells 31,996 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,996 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $291.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.