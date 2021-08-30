EULAV Asset Management Sells 37,804 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,804 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of RingCentral worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $2,179,447.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,863 shares of company stock worth $14,249,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

NYSE:RNG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,671. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.11 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

