EULAV Asset Management Sells 6,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of HLT traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

