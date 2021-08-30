EULAV Asset Management Sells 996 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,908 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $665.99. 1,340,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $615.40. The stock has a market cap of $317.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $667.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

