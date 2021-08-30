EULAV Asset Management Trims Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,001 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Zendesk worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Zendesk by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,446. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,626.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock valued at $23,509,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

