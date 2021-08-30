EULAV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Lyft worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.13. 4,306,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.