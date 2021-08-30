European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

