European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $24.26 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

