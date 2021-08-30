European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

EWCZ opened at $24.26 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

