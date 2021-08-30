EventChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,278.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. EventChain has a total market cap of $569,788.25 and $22,278.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

