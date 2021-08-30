Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $151.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.90.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $343,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

