Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $151.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.90.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $2,135,752. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

