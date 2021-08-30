EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $22.92

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 22.92, but opened at 22.40. EverCommerce shares last traded at 22.79, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.

EVCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 18.48.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

