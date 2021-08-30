Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evergy by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Evergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Evergy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.86. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.