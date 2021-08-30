EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the July 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $46.20. 2,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in EVERTEC by 97,441.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 184.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.