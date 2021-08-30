Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading Down 1.4%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 3,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Hawkins bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $122,150.00.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBTX)

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Everything Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everything Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.