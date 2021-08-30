EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

EVGO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. 12,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. EVgo has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $24.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.13% of EVgo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

