EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
EVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
EVGO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. 12,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. EVgo has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $24.34.
About EVgo
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.