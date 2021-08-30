Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVVTY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolution AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EVVTY stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $167.01. 10,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.40. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.