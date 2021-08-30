Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of EIFZF traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $34.59. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

