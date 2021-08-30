ExclusiveCoin Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $976,463.76 and approximately $938.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007739 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.