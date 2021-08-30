Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

EXPD stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.83.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $175,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $59,197,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

