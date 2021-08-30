F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 167,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

