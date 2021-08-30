F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.05. F45 Training shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 2,308 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In other news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

