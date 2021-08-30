Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $101.35 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

