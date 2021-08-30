Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $115,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.98. 237,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

