Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is American Century Companies Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 335,516 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Facebook worth $2,493,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $371.03. The company had a trading volume of 56,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

