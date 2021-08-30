Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 8,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Facebook by 14.2% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.29. The stock had a trading volume of 438,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

