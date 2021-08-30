Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Facebook by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in Facebook by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.47. The company had a trading volume of 294,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

